From jungle cat artwork accessories
Tiger Big Cat Figure Cat Graphic Print Motif Hunter Tote Bag
Advertisement
Tiger Big Cat Design Colourful hunter jungle cat as an outfit for birthday or Christmas as an accessory and clothing for yoga exercise, the chakra or the course for esoteric and meditation. Graphic print design with tiger big cat. Tiger lives in parts of Asia and is threatened to extinguish. Fans of this predatory cat will be happy with this design with large cat motif. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.