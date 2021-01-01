From j.crew
Tiered cotton voile beach dress in best buds
We love summer cover-ups, and this style is one of the reasons why... It features a sweet block print-inspired floral, a flattering fit and sheer cotton voile fabric, so you can show off your swimsuit underneath. Long story short, it's the easiest, prettiest pick to throw on and go over your swimsuit. Plus, it's crafted in organic cotton that's been grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from nongenetically modified seeds.