CHIO Tier Lace Maxi Skirt in Baby Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) CHIO Tier Lace Maxi Skirt in Baby Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Self: 70% cotton 30% silkContrast Fabric: 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Hand wash. Unlined. Smocked waistband with lurex trim and fringe and crochet knit panels. Convertible styling. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 47 in length. CIOR-WQ6. CA2119.AQ. With sheer pastels and shimmering knits that sparkle like light on water, CHIO is the perfect complement to sun-kissed skin and salt-textured hair. The haute couture beachwear brand is exclusively made in Italy: designed by sisters Stefania and Maria Cristina Di Simone, while hand-stitched by artisans versed in ultramodern production techniques. To wear CHIO is to embody a glamorous vision of a seaside stay. Breezy cuts reveal teasing glimpses of skin, while luxurious, eco-friendly fabrics add sashay. Whether lounging by a pool or attending an evening soiree on the beach, CHIO brings Italian sophistication to jetsetters everywhere.