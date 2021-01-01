Advertisement
DANNIJO Tie Waisted Dress in Beige. - size M (also in L, S, XS) DANNIJO Tie Waisted Dress in Beige. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Self: 50% cotton 50% viscose rayonLining: 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Partially lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps with wrap-around waist tie closure. Lightweight gauze fabric. DANN-WD18. M2030. Always intricate, always eclectic, and always changing, lifestyle brand DANNIJO is more than a jewelry line. Created by New York-based designers and sisters Danielle and Jodie Snyder, DANNIJO strives to evolve with their customers. The Snyder sisters meld their individual bohemian and sophisticated styles into a high-end line integrating timeless architectural inspirations with thoughtful embellishing. These are the types of pieces you'll want to dress your life around.