From blanknyc
BLANKNYC Tie Waist Jean in Charcoal. - size 30 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27)
Advertisement
BLANKNYC Tie Waist Jean in Charcoal. - size 30 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27) BLANKNYC Tie Waist Jean in Charcoal. - size 30 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27) 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash cold. Zip fly with hook and eye closure. Tie-waist. Pleat details at waist. 18 at the knee narrows to 12 at the leg opening. BLAN-WJ372. 02AL2753. Since exploding onto the scene in 2007 with the signature Studded Skinny Classique jeans, [BLANKNYC] has been creating approachable clothing in obsession-worthy fits, fabrics and design.The Manhattan-born brand couples aggressively modern silhouettes with the integrity of premium quality: a mash-up of stretch denim, vegan leather, plush knits and industrial hardware transform minimalist basics into runway relevance.