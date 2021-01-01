From rebecca taylor
Rebecca Taylor Tie-Neck Stripe Dress
Vintage-inspired styling - a self-tie scarf and chevron stripes - enhance this silk-blend day dress. V-neck with self-tie scarf Three-quarter puff sleeves Pullover style Empire waist Lined Silk/viscose Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fit-and-flare silhouette About 38" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her eponymous line. Soft yet structured, Taylors versatile pieces evoke a modern, feminine aesthetic with fanciful florals, delicate eyelet lace and a masterful use of color. Modern Collections - Rebecca Taylor > Rebecca Taylor > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Vanilla Combo. Size: 0.