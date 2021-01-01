From front of the house
Front Of The House Tides Salt and Pepper Shaker Set
Features:Restaurant qualityDurable high temperature double fired porcelainHigh temperature durable porcelain with a semi-matte glazeProduct Type: Salt and Pepper Shaker SetSalt Cellar Features: Total Number of Pieces: 2Primary Material: PorcelainGrinding Mechanism Material: Adjustable Coarseness: Product Care and Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeColor (Color: Mussel): MusselColor (Color: Scallop): ScallopOperation Type: Battery Type: Batteries Included: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayBPA Free: Lead-Free: YesArsenic-Free: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaTrend: ModernSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 1Overall Width (in) - Side to Side: 3.75Overall Depth (in) - Front to Back: 2.75Product Weight: 0.5Assembly:Warranty: Color: Mussel