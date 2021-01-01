Jack N' Jill Tickle Tooth Sonic Toothbrush for Babies & Toddlers

"The All New Jack N' Jill Kids Tickle Tooth Sonic Toothbrush is an electric toothbrush designed specifically for babies and toddlers. With Extra soft bristles that are PVC-free, Phthalate-free, and BPA-free, Tickle Tooth Sonic Toothbrush comes with 2 heads: Extra Small for babies age 0-18 months, and Medium for Toddlers age 18-36 months. When the sonic action is engaged, Tickle Tooth lights up for 2 minutes. When it turns off, it's time to stop brushing! A 30 second pulse reminder helps teach your little one to move the brush around.The white LED light also helps parents check that brushing was done right! Use with any flavor of Jack N' Jill Natural Xylitol Toothpaste for fun, safe, and effective care of those little teeth. "