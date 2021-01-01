From days of wonder
Days Of Wonder Ticket To Ride Europe Strategy Game - -
Days Of Wonder Ticket To Ride Europe Strategy Game. Hop the pond and get on board for this European train adventure. Ticket to Ride Europe is a beautifully illustrated railroad journey. You score points by claiming routes, building continuous routes between cities, keeping train stations in reserve, and by building the longest routes, but points are lost if you do not successfully complete the route on your destination ticket. Includes game board map of European train routes, 240 colored train cars, 15 colored train stations, 158 illustrated cards, 5 wooden scoring markers, and instructions. Recommended for 2 to 5 players, ages 8 and up Made in China Package Dimensions: 11.7 x 11.7 x 2.9 inches WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD-Small parts Not for children under 3 years of age Includes game board map of European train routes, 240 colored train cars, 15 colored train stations, 158 illustrated cards, 5 wooden scoring markers, and instructions.