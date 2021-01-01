From trademark fine art
"Tibetan Trials" by Pat Saunders-White Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Instantly recognizable, the brilliant, saturated colors of Pat Saunders-White's animal paintings have established her as a national pet portrait artist. Pat brings an element of spontaneity, boldness and humor into a genre that is often stiff and photo realistic. Pat's big 'Ah-Ha!' moment was when she painted her first animal. Fourteen year later, she still finds this an exciting niche. The first animal paintings in this new style and technique gave her a feeling of 'coming home' after a long journey. Pat participates in juried national shows and presents workshops in her home studio and various workshop venues. She donates her work annually to non-profit fundraisers. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Size: 14" H x 14" W x 2" D