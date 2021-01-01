Tibetan Faux Fur Christmas Stocking Ivory - Wondershop

Bring a blush of luxury to your holiday decor by hanging up the delightful Tibetan Faux Fur Christmas Stocking from Wondershop™. This Christmas stocking is made from an ivory shaggy faux-fur fabric for an elegantly chic look that'll blend in beautifully with the rest of your seasonal decor. It features an attached loop that makes it a breeze to hang from your mantel, staircase or wall. Whether you fill it with candy, socks, gift cards, lip balm or any other small trinkets, this faux-fur Christmas stocking rounds out your holiday decor in merry style. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Pattern: Solid.