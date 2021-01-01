From millwood pines
Tiano Wooden Ducks 0.75' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border
Features:Perfect quality, made using only finest materials and excellent manufacturing practices, making this border wallpaper long lastingThis wallpaper border is washableThis excellent wallpaper border brings color, character and stylish detail to a room with exciting new look for your wallsDecorated with beautiful pattern - this vintage wallpaper border has perfectly pretty border design, which helps to take room's style and appearance to the next levelProduct Type: BorderStyle: TraditionalLife Stage: KidTheme: Forest, farm & mountainsTexture: Primary Material: VinylPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoApplication Type: Pre-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: Removal Type: Peelable;StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Wipe downCountry of Origin: CanadaSpefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Border Height: 0.75Border Length: 180Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: 11.25Overall Product Weight: Assembly:Warranty: Color: Navy Blue