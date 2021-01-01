Fasting Mode On Long Term and Intermittent Fasting Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Fasting Mode On is a great design to pick up for people who are into intermittent fasting or long term fasting for health and weight loss. Hunger pains are fat leaving the body! This design makes great gift for Xmas, Christmas, New Year, Birthday, Anniversary, Party, Thanksgiving, Vacation, Summer, Holiday, Mother's Day, Valentine. Fasting Diet for Health Gift" proudly! If you love to diet, to lose weight, and know 20:4 or 16:8 f 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only