Leukemia Awareness leucaemia Related Heart Ribbon Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great design related to Leukemia support, Leukemia leucaemia, Leukemia Love, Leukemia Strength, Leukemia Flower, leucaemia awareness, Heart disorder, Leukemia family member, Leukemia brother, Leukemia father, Leukemia son, Leukemia daughter, Leukemia Wa For a Leukemia wife, Leukemia husband, Leukemia cousin, Leukemia niece, Leukemia nephew, Leukemia boy, or Leukemia girl. Celebrate Leukemia Awareness Month 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only