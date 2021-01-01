A new throw pillow has the ability to awaken a tired living room or elevate the design of your bedroom simply by providing elements of color and texture that weren't there before. Now you can transform your room and give it a soft farmhouse feel with the subtle colors of the Sophia Stripe Printed pillow. This beautiful cotton pillow displays a striped, woven print illuminating a farmhouse design that includes 4, two-toned corner tassels for added texture. This cotton covered pillow measures 20 In. x 20 In. square, is polyester filled with a zipper closure, and can be spot cleaned and air dried as needed. Decor Therapy Thro by Marlo Lorenz 20-in x 20-in Vapor Cotton Indoor Decorative Pillow Polyester in Gray | TH019405003E