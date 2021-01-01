From reebok x victoria beckham

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Three-Quarter Leggings in Chalk Green, Small

Description

Reebok x Victoria Beckham Three-Quarter Leggings in Chalk Green, Small: What looks like a straightforward design here is actually meticulously thought out to contour your form in the most flattering way possible. We’re talking about topstitching to gorgeously accentuate the fluid lines of the body and a perfectly placed wide waistband to go with sports bras and tops alike (we like it with the Cropped Hoodie ).And it’s all done in a moisture-wicking, luxuriously soft peached fabric made from 85 percent recycled polyester.85% polyamid, 15% elastane.

