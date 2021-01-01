Pacsafe Three-Piece Travel Packing Cube Set, Black, Large 20L/Medium 9LL

Advertisement
REDUCE BULK - Make room in your bag and make packing easier. Keep your things organized and neat in your luggage with these three modular packing cubes. Quickly unpack when you reach your destination. With quick grab side handle for easy carrying. SEE-THROUGH MESH TOP - Zippered Closure, with breathable front mesh panel easily spot content without unzipping as you keep clothes, underwear and shoes separate. Allows pre-packing even when room is limited, without taking up space in the suitcase of bag. DIFFERENT SIZES FOR DIFFERENT ITEMS - Packing cube set comes with 3 pieces in 2 sizes - 2x medium (9 L: for clothing and personal care items) and 1x large (20 L: also fits shoes etc. ), which fits a great variety of carry-ons and check-in luggage. MADE FROM RECYCLED POLYESTER - Travel packing cubes are made of Polyester made from recycled plastic waste, such as plastic bottles. Material has the same quality as brand new Polyester with a smaller environmental footprint. DIMENSIONS, WEIGHT & - 11. 8"H x 15. 8"W x 4. 7"D, 0. 54 lbs. Made of soft, durable, water resistant and easy to clean recycled Polyester to ensure long-lasting usage of this pouch everyday & during weekends. Comes with a 2-year Pacsafe .