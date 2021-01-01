From lucid dream collection
LUCID Dream Collection Pacific Three Channel Mid Rise Headboard, Full, Black
Lucid Dream Collection Three Channel Mid Rise Headboard, Full, Black. Dream Collection™ by Lucid™ Upholstered Triple Lined Headboard is a stylish and comfortable addition to any bedroom. This product ships directly to your doorstep in an easy-to-carry box with a supportive of the comfortable padded headboard, and all the necessary assembly hardware. The premium linen-inspired upholstery is available in five neutral colors to match any and every color scheme. -The Dream Collection™ by Lucid™ Upholstered Triple Lined Headboard is a stylish and comfortable addition to any bedroom -Durable linen-inspired fabric is available in five colorways: Graphite, Slate Gray, Pacific, Cloud, and Black -Solid wood construction ensures a stable and long-lasting product confidently backed by a two-year limited warranty against manufacturer defects -This bed includes a padded headboard and all the necessary hardware -The assembly hardware is located in the integrated compartment on the back of the headboard -Available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and Cal King configurations