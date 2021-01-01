From norse and viking symbols by yuma

Thors Hammer Triquetra Viking Symbol Thor Odin Runes Premium T-Shirt

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Thors Hammer with triquetra and Futhark runes. Viking symbol for all those, who love Scandinavian mythology, celtic knots and Norse gods, Odin, Thor, Loki, Freya, Asgard, Valhalla. Mjolnir, nordic sign - great gift for boyfriend, girlfriend, band, team. For birthday, Christmas, travel, party, music festival and other occasions. Thorshammer pagan style, Wicca, heavy metal, hard rock t tshirt This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com