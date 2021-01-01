Thornton Full/Double Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed

The perfect focal point for any bedroom, this upholstered platform bed sets the stage in modern and traditional sleeping chambers alike. Its 100% linen upholstery is accented by a gridded pattern for a stylish accent and finished off with understated sideboards and a footboard. Crafted from a wooden frame, its included slats provide the perfect foundation for a mattress of your choice: no box spring required. Plus, a trundle bed is included to easily accommodate overnight guests! Color: Dark Gray