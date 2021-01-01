From brayden studio
Thorgunn 1 - Light 26.8" LED Flush Mount
Advertisement
This is a modern led ceiling lights acrylic crystal chandelier fixture flush mount ceiling lighting flower shape ceiling lamp. The ceiling light is a modern and simple style, exquisite flower shape, stylish and simple, beautiful and durable.it’s perfect for indoor decoration. Made of acrylic and k9 crystal, sturdy, stable, beautiful and durable, nordic ultra-thin style flower shape, good looking.Comfortable light and energy saving: Bright, comfortable light, reduce eye fatigue, protect eyesight. led light source, long life, energy-saving, low heat, healthy environment. Suitable for living room, dining room, kitchen, restaurant, hotel, barn modern decoration.