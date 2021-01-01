From wise philosophy design co.

THOREAU QUOTE RATHER THAN MONEY THAN LOVE GIVE TRUTH Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This unique retro vintage design is perfect for men, women, mom, dad, a boyfriend or girlfriend, friend, wife, husband, grandma, grandpa or anyone! THOREAU QUOTE RATHER THAN MONEY THAN LOVE GIVE TRUTH Are you a fan of Thoreau, do you love nature and living in the present moment with a poetic vibe? This quote is timeless, "Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth." 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com