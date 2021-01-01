Viking Wolf Raven Norse Mythology Gift Ideas Thor Hammer Mjolnir Rune Protection Odin Raven Viking Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Wear Mjolnir the magical weapon of Thor as a Norse mythology gift with the hammer, protective runes, raven and wolf design on it. Perfect as a Viking outfit and all true Northmen. The Viking gear is perfect for all Nordic culture lovers. It makes an ideal accessory for those who are looking for a Viking design and admire Thor and the old gods. A sure choice for lovers of ancient Viking mythology. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only