G. Label Thompson Puff-Sleeve Dress in Ivory/Black Dot, Size 4
G. Label Thompson Puff-Sleeve Dress in Ivory/Black Dot, Size 4: Spotted: The prettiest excuse to turn your errands into dressed-up occasions. Made from a silky (and slightly see-through) polka-dot georgette, this midlength dress is—ahem—sheer elegance. Up top, the gathered neckline and billowy puff sleeves are unapologetically ladylike; below, the works-with-everything skirt flutters out around the shins to spotlight sneakers, sandals, booties, whatever. And yes, it comes with a matching slip. Body: 56% viscose, 44% silk; Slip: 97% polyester 3% elastane Made in Italy.