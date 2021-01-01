Thomasin Side Chair Walnut - Linon

The traditional silhouette of this side chair is offset by lateral cuts in the backrest that provide a breath of fresh air and a hint of modernity. Constructed of solid beechwood for ensured strength and stability, the frame is then stained in warm walnut hues, sealed and sanded before receiving a glossy lacquer finish. A seat height of 18.5” makes for a perfect match with tables 28” to 30” high. The piece arrives fully assembled, ready to bring new energy to your dining space. Overall Width: 16-1/2” Overall Depth: 18” Overall Height: 32-1/2” Seat Height: 18-1/2” Seat Width: 16-1/2” Seat Depth: 18”