Get the Stupell Industries This Morning With Him & Her Canvas Wall Art Set, 2ct. at Michaels. com. wo piece oversized sets of canvas help to fill up the entire wall with excitement. Proudly made in the USA, stretched canvas is created with only the highest standards. The more the better, right? Two piece oversized sets of canvas help to fill up the entire wall with excitement. Proudly made in the USA, stretched canvas is created with only the highest standards. Printed with high quality inks and canvas, and then hand cut and stretch it over a thick wooden frame. The art comes ready to hang with no installation required. Details: Black and white Available in multiple sizes 1.5" thick frame 2 canvas wood arts Ready to hang Canvas and wood For indoor use | Stupell Industries This Morning With Him & Her Canvas Wall Art Set, 2ct. in Black/White | 16" x 20" | Michaels®