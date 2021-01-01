This Is My Fight Shirt Bladder Cancer Awareness Month Ribbon T-Shirt

This Apparel with the Blue, Yellow and Purple Ribbon is for Bladder Cancer Awareness Month in May. Support Men and Women you Love with Bladder Carcinoma. Encourage a Warrior and Survivor after Surgery, Radiation Therapy or Chemotherapy aka Chemo. This Clothing with the Design "This Is My Fight Shirt" makes great Gifts for your Mom, Dad, Grandpa, Grandma, Uncle, Aunt, Brother, Sister, Husband, or Wife. Wear In Memory of someone who has passed or for a Family Support Squad to a Walk, Run or Event. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem