This Is My Christmas Pajama Funny Hei Hei Lover Xmas T-Shirt

This Is My Christmas Pajama Funny Hei Hei Lover Xmas Pajamas Clothing Gift. Shows a Chicken wearing Santa Hat, Christmas trees is perfect for mens womens kids who love chickens, hen, cluclmas, Santa Claus, Chritsmas tree, snowy, snowflake at Xmas season. Makes a great Christmas gift for any chicken lover, chicken farmer, owner of a chicken coop, egg connoisseur or someone who just loves chickens. Great Hei Hei pajams for a Christmas with special moment, warmth, peace and happiness with your loved ones. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem