This Grandma Loves Strawberries - Funny Berry Fruit Lover Tote Bag

This Design Features a Cute Strawberry Graphics and the Text "This Grandma Loves Strawberries" Is Perfect Clothing Apparel for Every Grandma, Garndmom, or Grandmother. This Is Also a Great Gift Idea for Vegetarians and Fruit Lovers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.