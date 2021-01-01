From plato
Plato Thinkers Duck Reciepe Dog Treats, 6.5-oz bag
Advertisement
Your fur-iend will be happy to do tricks for these delicious and nutritious Plato Thinkers Duck Recipe Dog Treats. These chewy delights are made with real duck and limited other ingredients so you can feel good about how you’re feeding her. With EPA and DHA, they help support healthy brain function. You won’t find artificial flavors, corn, wheat or soy. Plus, these treats are always the paw-fect size! They can be broken down into smaller pieces for petite pups and training.