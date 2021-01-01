Think Pink 13 by Lisa Audit - Wrapped Canvas Textual Art Print

The gallery-wrapped art piece features a painted cloud scene filling the frame. Audit loves the art of decoration, and she uses oil paints, acrylics, and pen and ink to create beautiful pieces of art. She finds inspiration from fine art masters such as Picasso, manet, Rubens, and Cezanne. Lisa lives in Canada with her two teenage daughters, and she creates much of her artwork in a spacious studio inside her home. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high-quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. With an assortment of sizes and styles such as framed, matted framed, panel, aluminum, wood canvas, or other mediums, our art will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom to the living room, or even the office, makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come! Important: avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous quality control process. Registered trademark protected by u. S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended. Size: 19" H x 14" W x 2" D