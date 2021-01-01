Wakeboard Wakeboarder Surfer Water Sports Weekend Things I Do in My Free Time Wakeboarder Surfer Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you are looking for a suitable gift for a wakeboarder or a wakeboard instructor ? Then you should take this cool wake outfit. With this wakeboarding design you'll surprise any wakeboarder. Every man and woman who loves wake boarding and kitesurfing needs this fancy wake design for their next ride.Perfect gift idea for every girl and boy who loves water sports and surfing. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only