nuLOOM Thigpen Contemporary Area Rug, Dark Grey, 2' x 3'

100% Polypropylene, made in Turkey Designed with resilience against everyday wear and tear, this rug is kid and pet-friendly and perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. A medium 0.43” pile height provides comfort underfoot while allowing for convenient placement in entryways and underneath furniture. Fresh and of the moment, contemporary rugs add the right amount of chic to your space with shapes and patterns in beautiful repetition. We recommend pairing with a nuLOOM non-slip rug pad for added comfort and protection. Easy to clean and maintain, this rug can be vacuumed regularly; spot treat any mild stains with rug cleaner