Megababe Thigh Rescue Anti-Friction Stick By Megababe in White

Winner of the 2018 Cosmopolitan Beauty Award for Best Anti-Chafe Stick, this balmy formula creates an invisible barrier that sits on top of skin, allowing thighs that rub to smoothly glide against each other without causing uncomfortable friction. Infused with soothing aloe vera and antioxidant-rich vitamin E, it imparts a boost of hydration and nourishment for happy, healthy skin. How to use: Swipe directly onto skin as needed throughout the day. Can be used anywhere chafe is a problem think toes, thighs, shoulders, or elbows. Product transfer is not common but could occur this product is not recommended for use with silk and other similarly delicate fabrics. About Megababe Founded in 2007 by Katie Sturino, Megababe is on a mission to solve real problems ignored by the beauty industry think thigh chafe, boob sweat, and B.O. through a body-positive line of thoughtfully conceived, expertly crafted products that take the *ouch* and *ugh* out of being a woman. Using effective, non-toxic formulas and chic packaging, each Megababe solution aims to empower women to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin.