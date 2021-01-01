Bumble and bumble. Thickening Spray - 8.5 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

This pre-styling spray helps create lasting lift, volume, and body - for a lush, plush blow dry. How to Use: Spray pre-styler onto damp hair, then blow-dry. Style for optimum lift. Pro Tips: Bb.Stylists call Thickening Spray their “secret weapon” for its strength and no-product feel. Use it for blow-drying, flat-ironing, or for beachy waves created with a wand. Fun fact: backstage at Fashion Week, Bb.Stylists can go through one bottle a day. Key Ingredients: VP/VA Copolymer: helps provide light-to-medium hold. Polyquaternium-11 and UP/VA Copolymer: provide light hold and control.