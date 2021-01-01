Maui Moisture Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fibers Strengthening Shampoo to Soften Transitioning or Natural Hair & Renew Brittle Hair, Vegan, Silicone- & Paraben-Free, 13 fl. oz

Not all moisture is the same! Help restore weak strands with the Maui Moisture Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fibers Shampoo. The strengthening formula of this vegan and paraben-free shampoo helps densify and revive brittle curls to their fullest bounce. Ideal for wavy to tight curls, the hair-thickening shampoo also helps renew and soften color-treated, transitioning and natural hair types, leaving locks looking healthy and rejuvinated. The rich blend contains 100% aloe vera as the first ingredient along with coconut water, bamboo fibers, castor oil and neem oil for strong-looking locks and a healthy shine. Plus, the fresh lemon, water flowers and cedarwood scent leaves locks smelling irresistibly good. This sulfate-free surfactant haircare system is free from silicones, parabens and mineral oil and contains no synthetic dyes. For a natural hair care routine, pair this strengthening curl shampoo with Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fibers Conditioner, Fortifying Hair Mask & Blow Out Mist.