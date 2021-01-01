OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Conditioner for Thin Hair, with Vitamin B7 & Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free Surfactants, 19.5 fl. oz

Infused with collagen, a building block for healthy hair & biotin to help strength & maintain growth Thickening conditioner also contains a nutrient-rich blend of vitamin B7 & hydrolyzed wheat protein Thickens & volumizes while giving hair a beautiful boost with fuller & more abundant looking locks Pleasant bergamot, jasmine, & vanilla scent leaves tresses smelling irresistibly good The sulfate-free surfactant haircare system is paraben-free, gentle & leaves hair feeling nourished Ideal for flat-medium volume hair, conditioner leaves hair looking & feeling fuller & healthier