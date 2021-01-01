From the north face
The North Face Thermoball Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Please note, the logo and hardware color may vary in styles marked as Prior Season. The The North Face Thermoball Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket is a ski jacket system that gives you the flexibility to adapt to changing conditions. Waterproof, breathable, seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell keeps you dry. Fixed, helmet-compatible hood. Secure-zip hand pockets. Internal goggle pocket. Underarm vents. Solid Outer: 160D x 140D 133 g.m2 DryVent 2L - 100% Nylon w/DWR finish; Heather Outer: 125D x 125D 166 g/m2 DryVent 2L - 100% Polyester w/DWR finish; Solid Inner: 50D x 50D 73 g/m2 100% recycled polyester w/non-PFC DWR finish; Print Inner: 50D x 50D 50 g/m2 100% recycled polyester w/non-PFC DWR finish; Inner Insulation: 11 g/ft2 Thermoball Eco 100% post-consumer recycled polyester. Machine wash, hang dry. Imported.