BREVILLE Thermo Pro Hard Anodized 4 Quart Covered Saucepot in Hard Anodized Aluminum at Nordstrom Rack
Premium-quality cookware is optimized with the durable, all-range Breville Thermal Pro(tm) Hard-Anodized Nonstick 4-Quart Covered Saucepot, ideal for everything from sauces to soups, steaming to simmering. Superior heating and cooking performance built to last: that's Breville Thermal Pro(tm) Hard-Anodized Cookware. This professional-quality saucepot features durable hard-anodized aluminum construction that efficiently distributes heat, and the impact-bonded, warp-resistant pan base controls temperature fluctuation as ingredients are added and removed. Cookware form follows function with the curved interior profile that enables utensil access around the inside base of the pot and makes cleaning easier. Triple-layer nonstick inside and out delivers exceptional food release and is metal utensil and dishwasher safe. The striking flared rim enables drip-free pouring and adds a touch of distinctive style. The Thermal Pro(tm) 4-Quart Covered Saucepot from Breville is engineered to conduct, control and retain heat from base to walls, whatever the cooking process. Whether you re preparing a large batch of fluffy Basmati rice or building a homemade soup, this induction-suitable saucepot cooks, heats and simmers beautifully. Breville cookware features ergonomic cast stainless steel handles that are contoured for control and comfort and seamlessly dual-riveted to keep pot interiors cleaner. The deep-seated mirror-polished stainless-steel lid seals in heat and moisture with a sleek stovetop look. Oven safe to 500F, this exceptional saucepot set is built and guaranteed for life. Prime the kitchen for superior-quality meal making with the extraordinary heating and cooking performance of the Breville Thermal Pro(tm) Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware 4-Quart Covered Saucepot. . 4 quart capacity. 5.9" x 11.8" x 11.4". Imported Dishwasher Safe Hard Anodized Aluminum