Endura Flap Thermo Panel 3e Door Mount Dog & Cat Door, Large, 74.75-77.75-in H, Bronze

Your furry friend can easily slide outside with the Endura Flap Thermo Panel 3e Door Mount Dog and Cat Door. Built specifically for sliding patio doors, this large pet door is easily installed and removed—no tools required! It features insulating dual-paned glass in sturdy aluminum framing. The flap is designed for superior energy-efficiency while being safe for your pal to use. It’s also fully adjustable to fit most models of sliding glass doors. It’s a great option for a rental property or vacation home that has a furry friend who would like to come and go as he pleases!