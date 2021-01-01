FurHaven ThermaNAP Faux Fur Self-Warming Dog & Cat Mat, Snow Leopard, Small

Keep your furry friend warm during those cooler evenings with the FurHaven ThermaNAP Faux Fur Self-Warming Dog & Cat Bed Mat. This mat uses no electricity as it contains inner self-warming technology that captures your paw-tner’s heat and radiates it back by using an insulating polyester fiber batting core. The lightweight design of this mat makes it ideal for travel and the plush surface ensures a comfortable rest for your companion. It is also machine washable for easy cleaning. Make sure your sidekick gets the comfort and warmth he needs and loves!