Volcom Thermality Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Stay stylish with Volcom Thermility Long Sleeve T-shirt! Rocking with fashion this top features a colorful Volcom logo down the side of sleeves and a Volcom logo printed on the front chest corner. Econyl creates a regenerated nylon yarn from discarded fishing nets and other waste that pollutes our oceans Rounded neckline. 50% cotton, 50% polyester. Crop-top straight hemline. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 21 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.