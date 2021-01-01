From lamade
LAmade Thermal Top With Thumbholes
Cozy up in this LAmade Thermal top! Waffle print thermal fabrication makes this the perfect fall accessory. Scoop neckline. Long-sleeve construction with thumbhole accents at cuffs to keep hands warm. Straight back yoke. Pullover design. Banded hem. 50% cotton, 50% modal. Hand wash cold, reshape and dry flat. Made in the U.S.A. Measurements: Length: 26 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.