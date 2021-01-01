Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Long-Sleeve Top

Advertisement
THE ONE FOR ANYTIME WARMTH. Designed for all the ways you move, the Therma-FIT One Top is made with soft fleece that keeps you warm to, from and even during your workout. High-stretch fabric with sweat-wicking power flexes with every move while helping you stay dry. Feel the Warmth Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your bodyâs natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. Move in Comfort Soft, warm fleece curves down at the back hem for a little more coverage. Small side slits create extra give while you move. Look Your Best Not too tight or too loose, the design highlights your shape without feeling restrictive. More Benefits "Just Do It." print at the interior hem delivers an inspirational messageâjust for you. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Subtle double bar tack at lower side seams 80% polyester/20% spandex Machine wash Center seam detail on back Imported Style: DD4927; Color: Jade Smoke/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult