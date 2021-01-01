From cool therapist gifts and apparel

Therapist Cute Mental Health God Found the Strongest Women Tote Bag

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This cute therapist design is a great appreciation idea for women with a job in mental health, counseling or psychology. Also perfect for physical therapist, counselor or school psychologist. The artwork features a pretty floral theme and says, "God found the strongest women and made them therapists." 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com