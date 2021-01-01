Loloi THEITHE-05TABK2A80 Theia Area Rug, 2'-10" x 8' Runner, Taupe/Brick

Advertisement
their collection offers elevated neutrals and pops of color with subtle pile Height variation This collection creates a unique look and bold design finished with a refined fringe border The availability in a variety of sizes offers a great choice for living rooms, dining rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, entries, bathroom and hallways The power-loomed construction of 73% polyester | 27% viscose and a cotton backing offers a low pile and soft texture for long lasting durability Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean, white dry sponge or cloth. Avoid exposure to all liquids. Appropriate rug pad is highly recommended on all surfaces to prevent slipping, add Cushion, and improve durability. For vacuuming, use a vacuum cleaner without a beater bar or one where you can set the bar to the highest pile setting. If your vacuum has variable power settings, Set on low. Vacuum full length of the rug, turn and repeat to the next area, rather than Back and forth motion.