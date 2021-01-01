Theia P LED Floor Lamp by Marset - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (A672-008)

Advertisement
Theia P LED Floor Lamp design is inspired by the Greek goddess Theia - mother of the sun, the moon and the dawn - lending her name to the floor lamp, whose design seeks to express the beauty of light. The body of the floor lamp is made of lacquered iron and aluminum with an opaque lamp shade and is controlled by a built-in on/off switch. The two-half spheres of the Theia P LED Floor Lamp, one placed horizontally and the other vertically intersect with each other, while the central axis of the fixture swivels, allowing you to guide light in the direction needed. The Theia is a true statement piece sure to inspire any atmosphere with its warm light and sleek design. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Color: Black. Finish: Black Lacquered Iron