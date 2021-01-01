From lgbt gay pride - lgbtq lgbti lsbttiq lgbtqia +
The World Has Bigger Problems - Gay Pride - LGBT - LGBTQ Tote Bag
Lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender? A great shirt to show your love and support for the LGBT community (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender). Share love with everyone. Funny rainbow shirt for gays and lesbians. The world has bigger problems than boys kissing boys and girls kissing girls. A great gift for a friend, family member, coworker, or someone who is part of or supports the LGBT community. Great at the next gay parade 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.