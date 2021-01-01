Solid & Striped The Willow Dress in Red. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Solid & Striped The Willow Dress in Red. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in India. Machine wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Lightweight fabric with smocked bust. Removable elastic shoulder straps for convertible styling. Neckline to hem measures approx 37.5 in length. SLST-WD32. SU21-329DFCW-B. Solid & Striped was established in New York in November of 2012. Their mission is to design and produce a timeless collection of swimwear and loungewear that is made with the highest quality European and Japanese fabrics available. Each item is defined by an elegant simplicity that makes each piece essential to a classic wardrobe.