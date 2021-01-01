The Vegan Buckwheat Delivers You Its Recipes: Delicious, Vegan And Gluten-Free Nadine Primeau Author

Whether to diversify your menu, to eat healthy or to treat yourself, discover the vegan buckwheat as never you have been presented in this book of more than 60 recipes where buckwheat is in the spotlight.From starter to dessert, the author Nadine Primeau literally opens a new path by demystifying buckwheat and presenting it in an unexpected and unexplored way until now.A true health ally that is known for its complete proteins, you will also find buckwheat transformed into vegetal cheeses, sauces, hamburger balls or stew, General Tao, and more recipes to benefit from the many virtues of buckwheat!Long live the vegan buckwheat for the happiness of all!